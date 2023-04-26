Gustavsson stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Stars in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Wild were on the penalty kill twice in the first period, and the Stars cashed in both times, which was enough to send Gustavsson to his second straight loss. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed nine goals on 125 shots in the series, but he has just a 2-2 record to show for it, with one of his wins coming in overtime. Now that he's lost consecutive games, it creates a question of who will start Game 6 on Friday -- Gustavsson or the veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for a 7-3 loss in Game 2.