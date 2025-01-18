Gustavsson will miss Saturday's game in Nashville with an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury is getting the start in goal Saturday and Dylan Ferguson will back him up with Gustavsson out of action. Gustavsson could return as early as Monday when the Wild are in Colorado. Gustavsson is 18-9-3 with three shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season.