Gustavsson made 49 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.

The Wild weren't good defensively, so Gustavsson had to bail them out time and time again. The Blue Jackets outshot the Wild 54-28. Cripes, he may need an IV to replace fluids after this one. Gustavsson has done his part this season, even if he's given up 12 goals in three starts. His value will go up once Minnesota figures out how to get pucks out of their own end.