Gustavsson stopped 23 of 25 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Gustavsson conceded the first goal of the game just outside the five-minute mark before allowing a late equalizer to Dallas' Thomas Harley to send the game to overtime. Gustavsson tended a clean second period and the first minute of overtime en route to his 30th win of the season, making him one of seven goaltenders to reach the total. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a 30-18-6 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 55 appearances this season. Gustavsson's third season with the Wild can be chalked up as a bounce-back year, as he has secured 10 more wins and should post a save percentage almost .016 higher than a season ago. Gustavsson has elite value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.