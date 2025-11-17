Gustavsson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Both goals Gustavsson gave up came on Vegas power plays. He had lost his last two outings (0-1-1) while allowing a total of six goals on 45 shots in that span. For the season, Gustavsson has a 5-7-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 14 starts. He's getting a little bit of pressure from Jesper Wallstedt, who has posted a shutout in each of his last two starts, which could force the Wild's crease into more of a timeshare situation. The Wild have a tough matchup ahead as they host the Hurricanes on Wednesday.