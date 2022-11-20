Gustavsson allowed a goal on 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Gustavsson gave up a first-period goal to Sebastian Aho, but that was it. The Wild then tied it late in the third and won in overtime to give Gustavsson his second win in seven appearances. This was a low-event game that may have made things easier for the 24-year-old, who is now 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He should continue to see a majority of the starts while Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) is on injured reserve. The Wild's next game is Wednesday versus the Jets.