Gustavsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Gustavsson , who is scheduled to have another MRI Tuesday, is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. The 25-year-old netminder was injured in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. Gustavsson has earned a 10-9-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 22 appearances. Marc-Andre Fleury should see the vast majority of the starts during Gustavsson's absence, with Zane McIntyre serving as the backup.