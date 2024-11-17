Gustavsson stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Mason Marchment had both goals against Gustavsson in this contest. This was the fourth straight game in which Gustavsson has limited an opponent to two goals or fewer, but he's just 2-1-1 in that span. The 26-year-old netminder is having an excellent 2024-25 with a 2.08 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 13 outings. The Wild will be on the road next week, with stops in St. Louis (Tuesday), Edmonton (Thursday) and Calgary (Saturday).