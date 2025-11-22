Gustavsson posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's win over the Penguins.

Gustavsson has earned the win while posting a save percentage of at least .920 in his last two outings, so the 27-year-old seems to be turning things around after a couple of subpar showings in recent weeks. Gustavsson has a .921 save percentage while going 4-1-1 in six November appearances.