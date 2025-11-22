Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Posts 19-save shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's win over the Penguins.
Gustavsson has earned the win while posting a save percentage of at least .920 in his last two outings, so the 27-year-old seems to be turning things around after a couple of subpar showings in recent weeks. Gustavsson has a .921 save percentage while going 4-1-1 in six November appearances.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Expected to start Friday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Picks up overtime win•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Slated starter for Sunday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Loses in overtime•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: First off at morning skate•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Rough start continues•