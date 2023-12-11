Gustavsson recorded a 24-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Gustavsson was on the wrong side of a shutout in Vancouver on Thursday, but his luck was better this time around. The 25-year-old is up to two shutouts this season and five in his career. Gustavsson improved to 6-7-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 16 games. This was his fourth win in five outings, and he's starting to hold a significant edge over Marc-Andre Fleury in playing time. The Wild have just two games over the next seven days, hosting the Flames on Thursday and the Canucks on Saturday.