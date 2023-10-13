Gustavsson stopped all 41 Panthers shots in a 2-0 victory over Florida on Thursday.

Gustavsson couldn't have picked a better way to start the campaign. He was great last year too, posting a 22-9-7 record, 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage in 39 contests, and at the age of 25, Gustavsson should play at a high level for years to come. Although he is expected to compete with Marc-Andre Fleury with playing time throughout the campaign, Gustavsson's shutout Thursday might convince the Wild to give him a second straight start when Minnesota faces Toronto on Saturday.