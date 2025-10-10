Gustavsson stopped the 26 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win ver the Blues.

Gustavsson responded every time he was needed and couldn't have asked for a stronger performance to open the season. The Swede netminder had a 31-19-6 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 58 regular-season appearances with the Wild in 2024-25, and he figures to have a big workload again in 2025-26. His next chance to feature will come against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.