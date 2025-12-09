Gustavsson stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Gustavsson limited the damage to a Jordan Eberle power-play goal in the second period. This was Gustavsson's first win in his last three outings, but he's given up just six goals on 87 shots in that span. For the season, he's at an 8-8-3 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 outings. If the Wild continue splitting the crease evenly, Jesper Wallstedt would face the Stars on Thursday while Gustavsson would get the Senators on Saturday, with both games at home.