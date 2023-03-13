Gustavsson allowed five goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Gustavsson allowed just four goals over his five previous games combined, so this was a brutal crash back to Earth for the 24-year-old. With Marc-Andre Fleury winning his last two outings, Gustavsson can hardly afford another clunker in the near future. The Swedish netminder is at 17-8-5 with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. The Wild wrap up their road trip Wednesday in St. Louis.