Gustavsson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson took his second loss in a row (0-1-1), though he's allowed just five goals on 63 shots in that span. The 27-year-old didn't get much help from his teammates, as the Flames played a strong game and made good on their chances. Gustavsson is down to 7-8-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 18 starts. Assuming the Wild stick to their recent goalie rotation, Jesper Wallstedt is likely to start Saturday in Vancouver while Gustavsson would make his next appearance Monday in Seattle.