Gustavsson appeared in Saturday's shootout and couldn't hold the Kings back from earning a 7-6 victory over the Wild.

Gustavsson came off the bench trailing 4-2 and made 17 saves, but the Wild could not complete the rally. Wild starter Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled after only turning aside 10 of 14 shots. It was Gustavsson's first appearance with his new club. The 24-year-old netminder went 5-12-0-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average for the Senators last season. If Fleury continues to struggle, Gustavsson could be line for additional starts.