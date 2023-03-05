Gustavsson posted a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The shutout was Gustavsson's second of the season and his career. He's been almost unbeatable lately, going 6-0-2 with just 11 goals allowed across his last eight appearances. Gustavsson improved to 17-8-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 29 appearances. It's safe to call this a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old, though he remains in a 50-50 timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury behind a sturdy Wild defense. Both goalies should see a start in the Wild's upcoming back-to-back -- they host the Flames on Tuesday before visiting the Jets on Wednesday.