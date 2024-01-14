Gustavsson was pulled early in the second period of Saturday's 6-0 loss to Arizona. He allowed five goals on 15 shots.

This was Gustavsson's first start since Dec 30 and it did not work out well for him or the Wild. After being activated from injured reserve on Saturday, Gustavsson (lower body) allowed five goals on only 15 shots for a dismal .722 save percentage. It looked easy for the Coyotes players as they scored twice on the power play and three times at even strength. Minnesota plays at home against the Islanders on Monday and it will be a difficult decision to start him or Marc-Andre Fleury in net.