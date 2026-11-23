Gustavsson (hip) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and start Monday's road game against San Jose, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson spent the weekend with AHL Iowa on a conditioning assignment, but he rejoined Minnesota for Monday's morning skate and has been cleared to return to game action as the starter against San Jose. Jesper Wallstedt will get the night off Monday, so Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup. Gustavsson missed nearly two months to begin the 2026-27 campaign while recovering from offseason hip surgery, but he made 50 regular-season appearances for the Wild last year and went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA and .903 save percentage.