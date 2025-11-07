Gustavsson made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday night.

This season has been a rough go for Gustavsson, who sports a 4-7-1 record, 3.19 GAA and .896 save percentage in 12 starts. That's a far cry from his stand-out 31-19-6 record, 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage in 58 starts last season. Gustavsson is better than his record indicates, but his ratios are a drag on cumulative fantasy categories where it can be hard to overcome a slow start.