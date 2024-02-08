Gustavsson allowed one goal on 21 shots in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Gustavsson gave up a goal to Nick Foligno in the second period, but that was it. Prior to the All-Star break, Gustavsson won three of his last six outings, giving up 21 goals in that span. The 25-year-old improved to 14-13-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Marc-Andre Fleury will start Friday versus the Penguins, but Gustavsson should have a chance to retain the No. 1 job in goal as the Wild try to catch up in the playoff race.