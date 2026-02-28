Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Set for backup duties
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson (illness) is expected to back up Jesper Wallstedt for Friday's road game versus the Mammoth, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson was ill Thursday but still put in a good performance to earn the win. He has a 21-9-6 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 37 outings this season. While he's on the bench Friday, Gustavsson is the Wild's more experienced goalie and may take a slight majority of the playing time moving forward.