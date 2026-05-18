Gustavsson will undergo hip surgery in the offseason, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Monday.

According to general manager Bill Guerin, Gustavsson's availability for the start of the 2026-27 season won't be known until after his procedure. On top of that concern for fantasy managers, the fact that the 27-year-old backstop was effectively benched for the postseason in favor of Jesper Wallstedt will raise questions about who is the No. 1 option heading into next season.