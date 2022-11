Gustavsson will defend the home crease against Winnipeg on Wednesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

This will be Gustavsson's third straight start as Marc-Andre Fleury has been out of action with an upper-body injury. Fleury is expected back Friday, so expect to see Gustavsson a lot less between the pipes. He is 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Gustavsson will take on the Jets, who have scored 2.94 goals per game, good for 22nd overall in the NHL.