Gustavsson is expected to start against Team Canada on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Gustavsson won his final two starts with the Wild before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, stopping 69 of 73 shots (.945 save percentage) in that span. He's 22-11-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He's got his work cut out for him against Canada's high-powered offense, but if he performs well then perhaps he'll be deployed again Saturday versus Finland. Sweden is also carrying goaltenders Samuel Ersson and Linus Ullmark.