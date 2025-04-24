Gustavsson will start Thursday's Game 3 at home against the Golden Knights, Vegas Hockey Now reports.
After taking the loss in Game 1 of Minnesota's first-round series, Gustavsson bounced back in Game 2, turning aside 30 of 32 shots (.938 save percentage) en route to the win. He'll attempt to stay effective as the series shifts to Minnesota on Thursday.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Evens up series•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Keeps it close in loss•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Game 1 starter•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Cedes crease to Fleury for overtime•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Drawing start in crucial game•