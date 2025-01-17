Gustavsson will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's road game against Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Although Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start Saturday against Nashville as the Wild begin a two-game road trip, Gustavsson will be in the net a few days later. Gustavsson is in the midst of a three-game slump in which he's gone 0-3-0 with a 5.07 GAA and .850 save percentage. He struggled against the Avalanche last week, allowing six goals on 27 shots (.778 save percentage) en route to the home loss.
