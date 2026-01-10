Gustavsson is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Gustavsson stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles in his last start Monday. He has a 14-9-4 record, 2.48 GAA and .912 save percentage in 27 outings in 2025-26. The Islanders rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.86. They did earn a 9-0 blowout victory over New Jersey on Tuesday, but the Islanders followed that up with a 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Thursday.