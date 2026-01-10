default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gustavsson is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Gustavsson stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles in his last start Monday. He has a 14-9-4 record, 2.48 GAA and .912 save percentage in 27 outings in 2025-26. The Islanders rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.86. They did earn a 9-0 blowout victory over New Jersey on Tuesday, but the Islanders followed that up with a 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Thursday.

More News