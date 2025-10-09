Gustavsson is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gustavsson had a 31-19-6 record, 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage in 58 regular-season appearances with the Wild last year. He's got a good chance of getting a similar workload in 2025-26, and it's plausible that he'll hit the 30-win mark again thanks in no small part to the strength of the team in front of him.