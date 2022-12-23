Gustavsson allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson's six-game winning streak came to a crashing halt, with Erik Karlsson (goal, three assists) doing most of the damage. It was bound to happen at some point, and the back end of a road back-to-back tends to be challenging regardless of opponent, but this was still a lackluster look from Gustavsson. He's now at 7-5-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 13 outings. His strong play of late earned him a 50-50 split of the starts over the last two weeks, though it's yet to be determined if that balance will continue after the holiday break.