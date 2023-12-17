Gustavsson turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Teddy Blueger spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period by chipping home a feed out of the corner from Dakota Joshua, but otherwise Gustavsson shut down Vancouver's offense completely. The 25-year-old netminder has won three straight starts and six of his last seven, posting an eye-popping 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage over the latter stretch as he puts his early-season struggles firmly in the rearview mirror.