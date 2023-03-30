Gustavsson stopped 42 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Gustavsson is back to his strong play after a slight slump in the middle of the month. He's allowed just four goals on 115 shots while winning each of his last three appearances. The 24-year-old improved to 20-9-5 with a 2.01 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 35 outings this season. Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury have seen an even split of the starts for over a month, so it'll likely be the latter in goal versus his former team Saturday in Vegas.