Gustavsson stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Gustavsson was solid Thursday, holding the Sharks to a lone Mikael Granlund goal in the second period en route to the 3-1 victory. The 25-year-old netminder has won three of his last four starts while posting a .942 save percentage over his last five appearances. Gustavsson improves to 19-15-4 with an .898 save percentage and 3.10 GAA while sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury this season.