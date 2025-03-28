Gustavsson made 28 out of 30 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

After Gustavsson allowed two goals in less than two minutes halfway through the first period, he kept Minnesota's net tidy for the remaining two and a half periods. With the win, the 26-year-old netminder is up to a 29-16-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 50 appearances this season. With 29 victories between the pipes, Gustavsson ranks sixth among goaltenders across the league and is fourth in save percentage. He has won four of his last five starts and has allowed just six goals in that span. With the Wild looking to lock down a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Gustavsson should continue to see a bulk of the opportunities to guard the crease and remain a strong option in all fantasy formats as a result.