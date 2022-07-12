Gustavsson was traded from the Senators to the Wild in exchange for Cam Talbot on Tuesday.

Gustavsson, 24, was likely going to be a backup at best for the Senators, but this deal will allow him a fresh start with the Wild. The Swede went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 18 contests last season. Gustavsson should serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup with the Wild, which could give the former some deep-league fantasy appeal if the team can remain competitive.