Gustavsson made 27 saves in a 4-0 shutout win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

It's Gustavsson's third shutout this season, his first since Dec. 10. Tuesday's start was his first in Minnesota's last five games -- he'd struggled to a 1-2-1 record with an .877 save percentage in his last four outings while falling further behind Marc-Andre Fleury on the depth chart. Overall, Gustavsson is now 18-15-4 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 3.17 GAA. Fleury will be between the pipes Wednesday when the Wild visit Los Angeles.