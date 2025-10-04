Gustavsson inked a five-year, $34 million contract extension Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gustavsson has one year remaining on his three-year, $11.25 million contract he signed in July of 2025 and this deal will kick in with the start of the 2026-27 campaign. Gustavsson was outstanding last season, posting a 31-19-6 record with five shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He is expected to start Thursday in St. Louis in the Wild's first regular-season game of the year.