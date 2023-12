Gustavsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday against Winnipeg, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gustavsson is still being evaluated after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets, so a timetable for his return is currently unclear. Marc-Andre Fleury will be backed up by Zane McIntyre in Sunday's contest. Fleury should see the bulk of the starts until Gustavsson is ready to play.