Gustavsson is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Thursday.

Gustavsson has won his past two starts while stopping 61 of 64 shots (.953 save percentage). He's 24-13-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 41 outings this season. Vancouver ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.74.