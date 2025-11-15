Gustavsson is slated to start at home against Vegas on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic on Saturday.

Jesper Wallstedt is set to guard the home goal against Anaheim on Saturday, so Gustavsson is scheduled for the second half of that back-to-back set. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 4-7-2 record, 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 outings in 2025-26. Going into Saturday's action, Vegas is 7-4-5 and ranks 14th in goals per game with 3.19.