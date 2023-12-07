Gustavsson is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Vancouver, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gustavsson is on a three-game winning streak, allowing just four goals on 81 shots (.951 save percentage) over that stretch. That strong play might be a sign that Gustavsson's turned a corner after a terrible start to the campaign. Through 14 contests this season, he has a 5-6-2 record, 3.35 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Canucks will be a key test, though. Vancouver leads the league offensively this year with 3.88 goals per game.