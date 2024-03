Gustavsson is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has allowed 12 goals on 74 shots (.838 save percentage) over his past three starts. He's 17-15-3 with a 3.30 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2023-24. The Avalanche, who rank first offensively with 3.70 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary for Gustavsson.