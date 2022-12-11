Gustavsson is slated to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has won his last three starts, though in his most recent victory, he did surrender four goals on 33 shots against Anaheim on Dec. 3. He's 4-4-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine contests this season. Vancouver has the sixth-best offense with 3.59 goals per game.