Gustavsson will defend the home net Saturday against Carolina, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson permitted five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh. He will get a second straight start due to the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body). Gustavsson has a 1-4-1 record this season with a 3.20 GAA and a .901 save percentage.