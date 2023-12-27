Gustavsson is expected to start in Wednesday's home game versus Detroit, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has a 9-8-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage in 20 contests this season. He saw success from Nov. 28-Dec. 16, posting a 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage in seven appearances, but Gustavsson has surrendered seven goals on 55 shots (.873 save percentage) over his last two outings. He might have a better time against Detroit, which has lost eight of its last 10 games.