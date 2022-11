Gustavsson is expected to occupy the road net in Wednesday's game against Anaheim.

Gustavsson played in just three of Minnesota's first 12 games. He hasn't won a game yet this season and surrendered a combined 10 goals over those contests. Anaheim is 4-8-1 and has the 23rd-ranked offense with 2.85 goals per game though, so Gustavsson has a solid opportunity here to earn his first win of 2022-23.