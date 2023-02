Gustavsson is on track to guard the home goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson wasn't great in his last start Sunday versus Nashville, surrendering three goals on just 26 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough home matchup with a surging LA team that's won four straight contests.