site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-filip-gustavsson-slated-to-suit-up-thursday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Slated to suit up Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gustavsson (upper body) is expected to be available for Thursday's game against Edmonton, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gustavsson sat out Sunday's contest versus Arizona after he was injured in Saturday's practice. The Wild returned netminder Zane McIntyre to the minors Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read