Gustavsson allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Gustavsson had a 2-1 lead to protect after the first period, but the Ducks flipped it on him with two goals in the third. This was the second game in a row that the 25-year-old has let a lead slip away. He's allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven outings, though he's managed a 3-4-0 record in that span. For the season, Gustavsson is at 13-13-2 with a 3.28 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 29 outings. Given his recent performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gustavsson alternate games with Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) if the latter is healthy following the All-Star break.