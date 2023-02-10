Gustavsson stopped all eight shots he faced in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The game quieted down in the third period, and Gustavsson came away with a clean appearance. The 24-year-old has allowed 13 goals over seven outings since the start of January, going 3-3-0 in that span. He's making a case for more playing time, especially with Fleury looking rather average lately. Gustavsson remains at 11-8-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 21 contests.